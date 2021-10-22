Nintendo's 'Advance Wars' remaster delayed to spring 2022

Japanese video game company Nintendo has delayed its upcoming remaster of the first two 'Advance Wars' games. According to The Verge, 'Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp' had been set to release on December 3, but it will now be coming out sometime in spring 2022.

"The game just needs a little more time for fine-tuning," Nintendo said in a tweet on Friday. The company announced the remasters of 'Advance Wars' and 'Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising' at E3 2021, and Nintendo has said they're "reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up."

The board game-inspired aesthetic can be seen in the game's debut trailer and in an E3 gameplay demo. 'Advance Wars' is one of many recent game delays. In September, EA's 'Battlefield 2042' was bumped nearly a month from October 22 to November 19. Last week, FromSoftware's 'Elden Ring' was pushed from January 22 to February 25.

On Wednesday, CD Projekt Red said that the next-gen versions of 'Cyberpunk 2077' and 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' would miss their targeted late 2021 release windows, as per The Verge. (ANI)