Left Menu

Google Drive for desktop now fully supports Apple M1 Macs

With the latest update, version 52.0, Google Drive for desktop has implemented full support for Apple silicon (M1) Mac computers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-10-2021 08:07 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 08:07 IST
Google Drive for desktop now fully supports Apple M1 Macs
Representative image Image Credit: Google
  • Country:
  • United States

Google has announced the general availability of Drive for desktop, formerly Drive File Stream, support for Apple silicon (M1) devices. With the latest update, version 52.0, Google Drive for desktop has implemented full support for Apple silicon (M1) Mac computers.

"Earlier this year, we added Drive for desktop support for Apple Silicon (M1) devices in beta. Since then, we've been making improvements to the functionality, and it is now generally available," Google wrote in a blog post on Friday.

The latest update adds the ability for users to manage and purchase additional cloud storage from within Drive for desktop and also improves the accessibility of folders and files created offline.

Here are the complete release notes for the latest Google Drive for desktop update:

Windows and macOS: Version 52.0

  • Implemented full support for Apple silicon (M1) Mac computers.
  • Improved accessibility of folders and files created offline.
  • Added support for some cameras to back up to Drive for desktop.
  • Added ability to manage and purchase additional cloud storage from within Drive for desktop.
  • Improved sync performance when connecting to a network after working offline.
  • Improved progress messaging when uploading files to Drive for desktop from a USB device.
  • Added ability to call SIP phones via Meet plug-in.

This latest Drive for desktop update is available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers, as well as to users with personal Google accounts.

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021