Google Drive for desktop now fully supports Apple M1 Macs

Google has announced the general availability of Drive for desktop, formerly Drive File Stream, support for Apple silicon (M1) devices. With the latest update, version 52.0, Google Drive for desktop has implemented full support for Apple silicon (M1) Mac computers.

"Earlier this year, we added Drive for desktop support for Apple Silicon (M1) devices in beta. Since then, we've been making improvements to the functionality, and it is now generally available," Google wrote in a blog post on Friday.

The latest update adds the ability for users to manage and purchase additional cloud storage from within Drive for desktop and also improves the accessibility of folders and files created offline.

Here are the complete release notes for the latest Google Drive for desktop update:

Windows and macOS: Version 52.0

Implemented full support for Apple silicon (M1) Mac computers.

Improved accessibility of folders and files created offline.

Added support for some cameras to back up to Drive for desktop.

Added ability to manage and purchase additional cloud storage from within Drive for desktop.

Improved sync performance when connecting to a network after working offline.

Improved progress messaging when uploading files to Drive for desktop from a USB device.

Added ability to call SIP phones via Meet plug-in.

This latest Drive for desktop update is available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers, as well as to users with personal Google accounts.