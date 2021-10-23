Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

As part of the Xbox Free Play Days, F1 2021 and Dead by Daylight are available free to play this weekend, until Sunday, October 24 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. In addition, Fallout 76 is available for an extended period, until Monday, October 25 at 10 a.m. PDT.

These titles are available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. You can also purchase these games and other editions at a limited time discount.

F1 2021

Enjoy the stunning new features of F1 2021, F1® 2021, the official videogame of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship, including the thrilling story experience 'Braking Point', two-player Career, and get even closer to the grid with 'Real-Season Start'. Take your team to the top in the acclaimed ten-year 'My Team' Career mode, or race head-to-head in split-screen and multiplayer.

Immerse yourself in the greatest racing spectacle on the planet and race with the authentic lineup of twenty heroic drivers and ten iconic teams from the 2021 season.

Discount

Standard Edition (59.99 SRP) at 35% off:$38.99

Deluxe Upgrade Pack (19.99 SRP) at 35% off:$12.99

Deluxe Edition (74.99 SRP) at 35% off:$48.74

Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer (4vs1) horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape the Killer and avoid being caught and killed.

Situational awareness is key for the survivors playing in third-person view, while the killer focuses on their target in first-person mode, all in ever-changing environments.

Discount

Standard Edition ($29.99 SRP) at 50% off: $15.00

Silent Hill Chapter ($7.99 SRP) at 50% off: $4.00

Silent Hill Edition ($49.99 SRP) at 40% off: $29.99

Stranger Things Chapter ($11.99 SRP) at 60% off: $4.80

Stranger Things Edition ($49.99 SRP) at 50% off: $25.00

The Halloween Chapter ($7.99 SRP) at 50% off: $4.00

Ultimate Edition ($69.99 SRP) at 30% off: $48.99

Fallout 76

Fallout Worlds brings unique adventures in Appalachia with rotating Public Worlds and grants players the tools to build their own player-created Custom Worlds.

Encounter a rotating series of Fallout Worlds hand-created by the Bethesda team, create your own Custom World, and explore Vault 51 which is now open for exploration to players in all game modes.

Discount