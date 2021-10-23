Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Mad Streets arriving soon on Stadia store
Two new games, namely, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Mad Streets will be arriving soon on the Stadia store. The duo will join more than 200 titles already available on the Stadia store.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
In Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, you will experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and others. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the universe.
Key features of the game include:
- Experience the story of Dragon Ball Z from epic events to light-hearted side quests
- Fight across vast battlefields with destructible environments and experience epic boss battles against the most iconic foes (Raditz, Frieza, Cell etc.). Increase your power level through RPG mechanics and rise to the challenge.
- Battle your way through the Dragon Ball Z sagas, making friends and building relationships with a massive cast of Dragon Ball characters.
Mad Streets
The hilarious, physics-based, beat-em-up party game lets you pick a side, and brawl it out alone or with up to four friends local or online. Battle it out in wild physics-driven chaos to determine who is the saddest player in town.
Key features of Mad Streets include:
- Mad Rush Mode - Build a team and run through a series of fights and objectives where you can unlock each faction's story. In solo mode, recruit 3 AI companions to Mad Rush your way to the top.
- Random Matches - Similar to Mad Rush, but without the story-based elements, Random Mode mixes straight-up fighting, with its own lightning-fast, unique objectives. Simply, the first to 5 points- wins.
- Rumble Mode - Simple versus tournament mode with no objectives, playing through Rumble mode unlocks new characters and locations.
- ONE PUUUUUNCH - One punch, one winner.
- Enter the Stadium - A collection of all the different game objectives and special fights, allowing you to settle the score on any objectives you didn't succeed in.
- Smash and grab - Pick up and throw anything you can see - bins, cans, trays... even your friends.
- Grab your fists and your friends - You and up to four other players can compete head-on in brawls, or join forces to complete team-based objectives.