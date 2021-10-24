Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy A53's colour options leaked

While there's still some time for the South Korean tech giant Samsung to introduce the Galaxy A53, rumours have already started doing rounds on the internet, with the latest one talking about the phone's potential colours.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 24-10-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 15:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy A53's colour options leaked
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

While there's still some time for the South Korean tech giant Samsung to introduce the Galaxy A53, rumours have already started doing rounds on the internet, with the latest one talking about the phone's potential colours. As per GSM Arena, the Galaxy A53 will come in at least four colours - black, white, light blue, and orange. However, Samsung might offer more options after the smartphone is launched in Q1 2022.

GalaxyClub previously reported that the Galaxy A53 will feature the same 64MP primary camera found on the Galaxy A52s, and it's unclear if the rest of the units will also be the same - 12MP ultrawide, 5MP depth, and 5MP macro. Most of the details about the Galaxy A53 are being kept under wraps, but we should hear more about it in the coming weeks or months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021