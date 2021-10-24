Left Menu

Ethiopia government conducts second air strike on sunday in northern part of tigray - statement

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 24-10-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 16:44 IST
Ethiopia government conducts second air strike on sunday in northern part of tigray - statement
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Ethiopia carried out a second air strike on Sunday in the northern part of Tigray, according to a statement from the government issued shortly after it announced a strike in the western party of the region.

It was not immediately possible to verify the claim of the strike in the northern town of Adwa.

Communications are down throughout most of war-hit Tigray. It was also not immediately possible to reach the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021