Ethiopia government conducts second air strike on sunday in northern part of tigray - statement
Ethiopia carried out a second air strike on Sunday in the northern part of Tigray, according to a statement from the government issued shortly after it announced a strike in the western party of the region.
It was not immediately possible to verify the claim of the strike in the northern town of Adwa.
Communications are down throughout most of war-hit Tigray. It was also not immediately possible to reach the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) for comment.
