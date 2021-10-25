Left Menu

Police investigate network outage at South Korean telco KT

South Korean police said they are investigating a suspected cyber attack which crippled the network of telecom service provider KT Corp on Monday. The suspected distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack brought down the network for almost an hour. Police and the Korea Internet and Security Agency, a government agency, also said they were investigating the outage although the cause was not yet known.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 25-10-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 10:06 IST
Police investigate network outage at South Korean telco KT
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korean police said they are investigating a suspected cyberattack that crippled the network of telecom service provider KT Corp on Monday.

The suspected distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack brought down the network for almost an hour. In DDoS attacks, servers are crowded out by superfluous requests that try to overload the system and drown legitimate requests.

"We are investigating what caused such network outage," a KT official told Reuters. Police and the Korea Internet and Security Agency, a government agency, also said they were investigating the outage although the cause was not yet known.

Also Read: Piyush Goyal holds meeting with South Korean Trade Minister on sidelines of G20 Trade Ministers' meeting

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021