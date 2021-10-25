Left Menu

Flipkart extends partnership with FPOs to support farming communities

The collaboration is enabling Flipkart to source pulses, staples and whole spices. This in turn is impacting thousands of livelihoods of millions of farmers and under-served communities across the country, helping them generate increased incomes and grow their businesses.

Updated: 25-10-2021 13:04 IST
Flipkart extends partnership with FPOs to support farming communities
Flipkart logo Image Credit: ANI
Flipkart has extended its partnership with Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) to support farming communities by enabling market access and growth for them whilst boosting access to staples on the e-commerce marketplace platform.

In a press release on Monday, Flipkart said that it is working with multiple entities across the country to facilitate engagements with FPOs in their networks. These include:

  • Aranyak Agri Producer Company Ltd., Purnia, Bihar
  • Anchetty FPCL
  • Nisarga Farmers Producer Company Ltd., Gulbarga
  • Satya Sai Farmer Federation, Anantpur etc.

Flipkart arranges FPO visits to its packing and processing facilities to build sustainable and scalable partnerships. The quality team maintains dedicated visits to these FPOs, arranging sessions with their representatives on food safety norms and training them on Flipkart's product quality standards.

The e-commerce giant has also partnered with social sector organizations such as Andhra Pradesh Mahila Abhivruddhi Society (APMAS), Dvara, Foundation of Development of Rural Value Chains (FDRVC), Sahaja Aharam ProducerCompany (SAPCO), Sammunati, and Vrutti, among others.

The collaboration is enabling Flipkart to source pulses, staples and whole spices. This in turn is impacting thousands of livelihoods of millions of farmers and under-served communities across the country, helping them generate increased incomes and grow their businesses.

"Over the past year, we have intensified our focus on partnering with Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and helping these farming communities to scale their offerings and benefit from the power of e-commerce and technology today. We want to continue building these deeper engagements that positively impact the livelihoods of millions of farmers and under-served communities and increase their income," said Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President - Grocery, Flipkart.

In the coming month, Flipkart will onboard FPOs linked with Vrutti, a Bengaluru-based non-profit organization, to bring pulse commodities such as Gulbarga - Toor, on its platform. The e-commerce marketplace will also tap the upcoming paddy season to procure paddy/Rice from Koppal, Karnataka.

