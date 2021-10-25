Latest ROG Phone 5s update fixes abnormal display issue when connected to car to play music

Asus is rolling out a new software update to the RPG Phone 5s to fix an issue causing the car screen to display abnormally when the phone is connected to the car to play music.

The latest ROG UI-based update arrives as version 18.1220.2109.149 and is the second software update that the phone has received this month. The update is rolling out to the global units of ROG Phone 5s bearing the model number ZS676KS.

Below are the release notes of the latest ROG Phone 5s update:

Fixed an issue where the car screen is displayed abnormally when the mobile phone is connected to the car to play music. Optimize call quality.

As always, the update is rolling out in batches and it may take some days for you to receive it. To check if the new firmware is available for your phone, head over to the Settings > System > System updates.

Asus ROG Phone 5s: Specifications

The ROG Phone 5s has a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform, paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The gaming-focused smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

On the camera front, the ROG Phone 5s comes with a triple rear camera setup housing a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 24-megapixel sensor on the front.

For quick authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.