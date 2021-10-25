Left Menu

OnePlus to launch new Bullets Wireless earphones in India soon

After launching the premium OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds, the company is working on bringing a new pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless to the Indian market.

After launching the premium OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds, the company is working on bringing a new pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless to the Indian market. The news was confirmed by tipster Abhishek Yadav citing sources within OnePlus. These will arrive as neckband wireless headphones with in-ear style silicone ear tips, reported 91 Mobiles.

Since the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition launched a year ago, it's about time we see a new upgrade. The upcoming OnePlus Bullets Wireless could come with features like water and sweat resistance, Quick Switch, Fast Pair, Warp Charge, among others.

They should be compatible with both Android and iOS and connect via Bluetooth. Unfortunately, no hardware details about the OnePlus Bullets Wireless are revealed at the moment. Separately, talking about the OnePlus 9RT launch in India, Abhishek said that he doesn't have any information yet but suggested the phone might launch in the country in November.

We should hear more information about it soon considering OnePlus indeed has plans of introducing it here in India. The handset debuted in China earlier this month and brings Snapdragon 888, 50MP triple cameras, 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, ColorOS 12 skin, and 65W fast charging support. (ANI)

