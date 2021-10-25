Hertz orders 100,000 Tesla cars - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 16:58 IST
Car rental firm Hertz has ordered 100,000 Tesla Inc cars, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3EgWfho on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Hertz and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
