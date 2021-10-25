Left Menu

TRAI issues consultation paper on market structure, competition in cable TV sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 17:33 IST
Representative image
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday issued a consultation paper on issues related to market structure and competition in cable television services and invited comments from stakeholders.

The move has been initiated following a reference from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), TRAI said in a statement.

The authority said the MIB had sought its recommendations on issues related to monopoly and market dominance in cable TV services on December 12, 2012.

Following a due consultation process, TRAI issued recommendations on the same on November 26, 2013, it added.

''The TRAI has now received a backreference, dated February 19, 2021, from the MIB mentioning therein that a considerable time has passed since the recommendations were made and that the media and entertainment (M&E) landscape has changed drastically, particularly with the advent of new digital technologies in this sector,'' the authority said.

''And, therefore, the MIB felt that some of the issues need further consideration by the Authority and it may provide a fresh set of recommendations in the matter looking at the subsequent developments/expansion in the M&E sector,'' it said.

Accordingly, a consultation paper on market structure and competition in cable TV services has been issued, it said.

''Written comments on the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by November 22, 2021. Counter comments, if any, may be submitted by December 6, 2021,'' it added.

