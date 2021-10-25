Facebook sees safety as a cost, whistleblower says
Haugen, a product manager on Facebook's civic misinformation team, was appearing before a parliamentary select committee in Britain that is examining plans to regulate social media companies. "I think there is a view inside the company that safety is a cost centre," she said.
Facebook sees introducing safety to the social network as a "cost centre" and regulation could be good for the company, whistleblower Frances Haugen told the British parliament on Monday. Haugen, a product manager on Facebook's civic misinformation team, was appearing before a parliamentary select committee in Britain that is examining plans to regulate social media companies.
"I think there is a view inside the company that safety is a cost centre," she said. "I think regulation could actually be good for Facebook's long-term success." She added that Facebook was "unquestionably" making hate worse and said the company still lionised a start-up culture where cutting corners was a good thing.
