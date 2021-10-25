Ericsson enhances 5G capabilities with new Critical IoT product

Ericsson today announced the launch of a new end-to-end solution that will deliver consistent low latency and high reliability demanded by time-critical 5G applications and services. The new software product can be easily deployed as a software upgrade on public and private networks, on any 5G frequency band.

With the launch of this new Critical IoT product, Ericsson is enabling Time-Critical Communication that will enhance experiences in real-time use cases such as cloud gaming, AR/VR, and unlock new ones in remote control, mobility automation, and industrial control, the Swedish network equipment vendor said in a press release.

Designed to deliver on the full promise of 5G, Ericsson's Time-Critical Communication (TCC) toolbox combines the 3GPP-specified ultra-reliable, low latency communication (URLLC) standard with in-house innovations to mitigate major causes of latency and to improve reliability. The software product is claimed to deliver consistent low latency (50ms to 1ms) end-to-end at specified guarantee levels (99.9 % to 99.999 %), enabling time-critical use cases at scale.

Many emerging use cases are time-critical in nature, demanding the guarantee of consistent low latency and highly reliable performance, currently not possible in today's 4G and 5G networks. The new solution is designed to address that need and deliver on the full promise of 5G. Ericsson

Low Latency Low Loss Scalable throughput (L4S) is one of the new features in the Time-Critical Communication toolbox that can significantly improve the performance of time-critical, high-rate applications on 5G networks. Recently, Ericsson partnered with Deutsche Telekom and Telstra to show the benefits of L4S technology in reducing lag in an interactive cloud game.

The new Ericsson Time-Critical Communication software solution will benefit enterprises, industries, and public agencies where production processes or mission-critical services depend heavily on high-performance reliable connectivity.

"We believe that Time-Critical Communication is key to realizing the full potential of 5G. With reliable and consistent low latency connectivity, 5G can also vastly improve public health and safety, traffic efficiency, and make transportation more sustainable," said Tomohiro Sekiwa, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Network Officer, SoftBank.