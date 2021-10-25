Egypt's President Sisi ends state of emergency for the first time in years
Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 23:44 IST
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that he ended the state of emergency in the country for the first time in years, the president wrote in a Facebook post.
Egypt first imposed a state of emergency in April 2017 and has extended it at three-month intervals since.
