Amazon signs deal with British spy agencies to boost use of AI for espionage -FT

Britain's three spy agencies have given a contract to Amazon Web Services, Amazon's cloud service unit, to host classified material in a deal aimed at boosting the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence for espionage, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/74782def-1046-4ea5-b796-0802cfb90260 on Monday.

The agreement was signed this year but the details are closely guarded and were not intended to be made public, the report added, citing people familiar with the discussions.

