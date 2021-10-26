Left Menu

In face of hack attacks, U.S. State Department to set up cyber bureau

It put the cryptocurrency industry on alert about its role fighting ransomware attacks. Price said the State Department will also establish a new special envoy for critical and emerging technology "to lead the immediate technology diplomacy agenda".

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 01:52 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 01:52 IST
In face of hack attacks, U.S. State Department to set up cyber bureau

The U.S. State Department plans to establish a bureau of cyberspace and digital policy in the face of a growing hacking problem, specifically a surge of ransomware attacks on U.S. infrastructure.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said a Senate-confirmed ambassador at large will lead the bureau. Hackers have struck numerous U.S. companies this year.

One such attack on pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline led to temporary fuel supply shortages on the U.S. East Coast. Hackers also targeted an Iowa-based agricultural company, sparking fears of disruptions to Midwest grain harvesting. Two weeks ago the Treasury Department said suspected ransomware payments totaling $590 million were made in the first six months of this year. It put the cryptocurrency industry on alert about its role fighting ransomware attacks.

Price said the State Department will also establish a new special envoy for critical and emerging technology "to lead the immediate technology diplomacy agenda".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

