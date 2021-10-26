Apple likely to face DOJ Antitrust suit- The Information
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has accelerated its two-year-old antitrust probe of Apple Inc in the last several months, increasing the likelihood of a lawsuit, The Information reported on Monday. Apple and the DOJ did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has accelerated its two-year-old antitrust probe of Apple Inc in the last several months, increasing the likelihood of a lawsuit, The Information reported on Monday. Lawyers for the DOJ have asked Apple, its customers and competitors questions about how the company maintains its strict control over the iPhone, the report theinformation.com/articles/apple-very-likely-to-face-doj-antitr ust-suit said, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation.
The investigation is very "likely to lead to a lawsuit, though the specifics are still in flux," according to the report. Apple and the DOJ did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
