NASA's flying telescope SOFIA undergoes yearly maintenance

During the six-week maintenance period, SOFIA will undergo both routine aircraft maintenance and specialized procedures unique to the aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 26-10-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 08:40 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@SOFIAtelescope)
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA, the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, has undergone its annual maintenance period at the agency's Armstrong Flight Research Center (AFRC) in California.

SOFIA is the world's largest airborne observatory flying into the stratosphere at 38,000-45,000 feet to observe the solar system and beyond at mid-and far-infrared wavelengths, allowing astronomers to study the infrared universe in ways that are not possible with ground-based telescopes.

During the six-week maintenance period, SOFIA will undergo both routine aircraft maintenance and specialized procedures unique to the aircraft. The upper rigid door of the telescope, which retracts to allow the 2.7 meter diameter telescope to observe the universe, has also been taken off for servicing for the first time since it was installed in 2008. The bearings that allow the door to roll open will be inspected, cleaned, and replaced, as necessary, NASA said on Monday.

"This is the largest port that has ever flown on an aircraft. It is a really thrilling aviation innovation. This is the first time the door has been taken off the aircraft since 2008," said Paul Fusco, former SOFIA team engineer.

During SOFIA's downtime, improvements and innovations can also be implemented to ensure that the flying telescope harnesses the latest technologies and deliver all of the science demanded by the astronomical community.

SOFIA is a joint project of NASA and the German Space Agency at DLR. The flying observatory is maintained and operated by NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center Building 703, in Palmdale, California.

