iOS 15.1 update adds SharePlay, ProRes video capturing and more

Apple has released the iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 update for all eligible devices. The latest update adds a new feature called SharePlay that allows users to share experiences right inside FaceTime as well as the ability to capture ProRes video using iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Here is the complete changelog for the iOS 15.1/iOadOS 15.1 update:

SharePlay

SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, Fitness+, and other supported App Store apps

Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward

Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when your friends speak

Apple TV supports the option to watch the shared video on your big screen while you continue the FaceTime call on iPhone

Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out

Camera

Live Text (for iPads)

Camera app Live Text support recognizes text, phone numbers, addresses, and more so you can take action on them (iPad with A12 Bionic and later)

Keyboard support lets you insert text directly from the Camera into any text field (iPad with A12 Bionic and later)

Apple Wallet (iPhones only)

COVID-19 vaccination card support allows you to add and present verifiable vaccination information from Apple Wallet

Translate

Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) support in the Translate app and for system-wide translation

Home

New automation triggers based on the current reading of a HomeKit-enabled humidity, air quality, or light level sensor

Shortcuts

New pre-built actions let you overlay text on images or gifs, plus a new collection of games lets you pass the time with Siri

The latest update also fixes the following issues: