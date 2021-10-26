Left Menu

iOS 15.1 update adds SharePlay, ProRes video capturing and more

The latest update adds a new feature called SharePlay that allows users to share experiences right inside FaceTime as well as the ability to capture ProRes video using iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 26-10-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 10:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple has released the iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 update for all eligible devices. The latest update adds a new feature called SharePlay that allows users to share experiences right inside FaceTime as well as the ability to capture ProRes video using iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Here is the complete changelog for the iOS 15.1/iOadOS 15.1 update:

SharePlay

  • SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, Fitness+, and other supported App Store apps
  • Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward
  • Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when your friends speak
  • Apple TV supports the option to watch the shared video on your big screen while you continue the FaceTime call on iPhone
  • Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out

Camera

Live Text (for iPads)

  • Camera app Live Text support recognizes text, phone numbers, addresses, and more so you can take action on them (iPad with A12 Bionic and later)
  • Keyboard support lets you insert text directly from the Camera into any text field (iPad with A12 Bionic and later)

Apple Wallet (iPhones only)

  • COVID-19 vaccination card support allows you to add and present verifiable vaccination information from Apple Wallet

Translate

  • Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) support in the Translate app and for system-wide translation

Home

  • New automation triggers based on the current reading of a HomeKit-enabled humidity, air quality, or light level sensor

Shortcuts

  • New pre-built actions let you overlay text on images or gifs, plus a new collection of games lets you pass the time with Siri

The latest update also fixes the following issues:

  • Photos app may incorrectly report storage is full when importing photos and videos
  • Weather app may not show current temperature for My Location, and may display colors of animated backgrounds incorrectly
  • Audio playing from an app may pause when locking the screen
  • Wallet may unexpectedly quit when using VoiceOver with multiple passes
  • Available Wi-Fi networks may not be detected
  • Battery algorithms updated on iPhone 12 models to better estimate battery capacity over time

