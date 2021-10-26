Samsung rolling out November security update to Galaxy S21 series

Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the November 2021 security update to the Galaxy S21 series in select markets. According to SamMobile, the latest update is arriving with firmware version G99xBXXS3AUJ7 to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra in Germany, with more European markets expected to receive it in a few days.

Meanwhile, the South Korean technology giant is also rolling out the third One UI 4 beta, based on Android 12, to the Galaxy S21 lineup. As per a report by XDA-Developers, the update improves voice command recognition in the camera app and also fixes a few issues.

The update weighs 975MB and bumps up the series' Android security patch level to November 2021. Below is the complete changelog (via) for the third One UI 4 beta for the Galaxy S21 series:

Fixed an error in which some menus were only partially translated, immediately after the FOTA update

Google AOSP (Google final release) was applied

Changed from glow to stretch in the Overscroll effect (Android 12)

Voice command recognition in the camera was improved

Pet lighting effect was applied

Fixed an error that caused the phone to restart after changing the theme

Fixed a problem that ended "Connection and text on other devices"

Fixed an error in which Bixby did not work on the Lock Screen

Fixed a problem with forced termination of the UI System

Other improvements were applied

To check for the update manually, head over to your phone's Settings > Software update and tap on the 'Download and install' button.