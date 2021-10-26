Norway's Posten Norge taps Infosys to digitally transform IT processes

Nordic postal and logistics group, Posten Norge, has tapped Indian IT major Infosys for the digital transformation of its IT processes, the latter said in a statement on Tuesday.

"With Infosys as a strategic partner, we feel confident we can capitalize on their capabilities and experiences to transform our IT processes. Throughout our interactions with Infosys, they have shown the capacity and desire to modernize the service delivery with the aim to build a future-oriented IT service management capability, so we can create more value for our customers," said Arne Erik Berntzen, Group CIO, Posten Norge.

As Posten Norge's strategic partner, Infosys will establish a best-in-class IT Service Desk and adapt the group's IT processes for new-age software delivery methods.

The IT giant will also accelerate the implementation of ServiceNow, a next-generation IT Service Management platform, and drive ongoing strategic value from the investments by leveraging Enterprise Service Management Cafe, an AI-powered solution that makes ServiceNow implementation 40 to 50 percent faster.

Leveraging the AI-powered plug and play solution and Infosys' wealth of expertise, Posten Norge will be able to innovate faster and respond to changing customer needs with agility.

With our vast and varied experience supporting organizations in the postal and logistics industry navigate transformation, we look forward to collaborating with Posten Norge to adapt its business to the evolving market and its customer demands. Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head - Consumer, Retail and Logistics Industries, Infosys

With this partnership, Infosys and Posten Norge will be able to co-create digital solutions for their customers.