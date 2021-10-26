For the first time in major ports, ROIP system inaugurated at SMP Port, Kolkata

In view of a much needed solution for providing effective long-range marine communications, the Radio over Internet Protocol (ROIP) System at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata was inaugurated on Monday, an official statement said.

According to the statement released on Tuesday, the ROIP system is being introduced as a marine communication mode, for the first time in any major Indian port.

It shall cover the entire Hugli river Estuary from Kolkata to Sandheads, having base stations at four locations, the statement said, adding that with this facility, vessels at Sandheads can be directly communicated via radio, from Kolkata, especially during storms and inclement weather.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, (SMP Port), Kolkata chairman Vinit Kumar said that despite being the only riverine port in the country, the port has been constantly maintaining its pivotal position in Indian major ports for the past 152 years.

