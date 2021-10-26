Left Menu

For the first time in major ports, ROIP system inaugurated at SMP Port, Kolkata

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 15:02 IST
For the first time in major ports, ROIP system inaugurated at SMP Port, Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

In view of a much needed solution for providing effective long-range marine communications, the Radio over Internet Protocol (ROIP) System at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata was inaugurated on Monday, an official statement said.

According to the statement released on Tuesday, the ROIP system is being introduced as a marine communication mode, for the first time in any major Indian port.

It shall cover the entire Hugli river Estuary from Kolkata to Sandheads, having base stations at four locations, the statement said, adding that with this facility, vessels at Sandheads can be directly communicated via radio, from Kolkata, especially during storms and inclement weather.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, (SMP Port), Kolkata chairman Vinit Kumar said that despite being the only riverine port in the country, the port has been constantly maintaining its pivotal position in Indian major ports for the past 152 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021