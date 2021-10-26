Orange Spain will not participate in LaLiga TV rights auction
Orange's Spanish unit will sit out an upcoming auction for television rights to broadcast matches from Spain's LaLiga soccer league to avoid driving up prices, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Orange Spain will instead negotiate with the companies that win the various rights to broadcast fixtures from 2022 onwards, Chief Executive Jean-Francois Fallacher told reporters at an event to discuss third-quarter earnings.
