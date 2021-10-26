Left Menu

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 26-10-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 15:15 IST
Orange Spain will not participate in LaLiga TV rights auction
La Liga logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Orange's Spanish unit will sit out an upcoming auction for television rights to broadcast matches from Spain's LaLiga soccer league to avoid driving up prices, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Orange Spain will instead negotiate with the companies that win the various rights to broadcast fixtures from 2022 onwards, Chief Executive Jean-Francois Fallacher told reporters at an event to discuss third-quarter earnings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

