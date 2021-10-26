China plans revamp of online registration rules for young people

China will ask underage users to submit personal details of their guardians as it looks to overhaul rules for registering online accounts under real names, and demand more verification checks by platforms, the internet watchdog said on Tuesday. On its official WeChat account, the Cyberspace Administration of China said the revisions to its 2015 regulations come in the wake of laws to protect the privacy of personal data, such as one that takes effect on Nov. 1.

It set a Nov. 10 deadline for public comment on the draft changes, which come as Beijing steps up oversight of internet firms, which it has criticised over issues from infringing consumer rights to feeding the gaming addiction of the young. The watchdog said internet platforms must improve authentication procedures by seeking additional information from registrants, such as mobile telephone numbers and residence details, besides beefing up security of personal details stored.

They will also need to seek details of licenses or professional qualifications from those applying to provide news services online, or content related to fields such as education or healthcare.

