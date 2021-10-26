Oppo India partners Invest India to support tech startups

Oppo India on Tuesday announced its collaboration with Invest India to support tech startups in the country.

As a part of this collaboration, the Oppo Elevate programme will work closely with accelerating growth of New India's Innovations (AGNIi Mission), a programme of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, a statement said.

Through this partnership, Oppo participation from innovators, tech experts, young startups to showcase innovative technologies, it added.

Earlier this month, Oppo had announced the launch of its Elevate Program in India to help startups with interesting ideas to enter a fast-growing ecosystem of innovation. The platform will focus on inviting entries from innovators in leading emerging technology industries including AI, AR/VR, home automation, IoT, Healthcare, 5G, and data protection. ''I'm excited to work with Invest India and AGNii team to reiterate our commitment towards strengthening the start-up ecosystem in India. In line with the government's vision to bolster the innovation in India, Invest India and AGNii together will further enhance OPPO's Elevate Program and will help provide innovators with a platform to turn their dreams into a reality,'' Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head at Oppo India, said.

He added that through the programme, the company is looking forward to unlocking the potential of India's startups and talent in the emerging technology domain to create more and more innovations for supporting mankind.

Registrations for the programme will start from October 25 and will go on till November 23. Entries will be shortlisted by the team at OPPO India. On the 'Demo Day,' finalists will present their innovations to a jury with representatives from Oppo Global team, Seattle Innovation, Module Leaders from different business verticals to innovation and investment teams. Post the Demo Day, the shortlisted startups - which demonstrate market potential from the identified areas of the business - will be provided with an office workspace, expert mentoring by the Oppo team, opportunities to work with Oppo global teams/exhibitions, and financial support, the statement said.

''I'm positive, this platform will help startups get the expertise and experience from the experts at Oppo and strengthen our mission to empower dreamers to become doers. Oppo Elevate Program will further augment our initiatives to drive India's innovation goals,” Invest India MD and CEO Deepak Bagla said.

The shortlisted startups will gain access to various benefits, including access to 5G and Camera Innovation labs at India R&D centre, as well as permit to use the latest Oppo devices and solutions for product development and ideation purposes. As a part of Oppo Elevate programme, these startups will also get personalized technical sessions. They will be able to leverage Oppo's distribution channels and the partner ecosystem to develop and execute their go-to-market strategies, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)