Left Menu

Internet infrastructure company RightForge to host Trump's TRUTH Social- Axios

Internet infrastructure firm RightForge will host former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media platform, the hosting company's Chief Executive Officer Martin Avila told Axios. Avila was not immediately available for a comment. TRUTH Social will be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group and a special acquisition company, Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 19:50 IST
Internet infrastructure company RightForge to host Trump's TRUTH Social- Axios

Internet infrastructure firm RightForge will host former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media platform, the hosting company's Chief Executive Officer Martin Avila told Axios. Trump is set to launch his own social media app, TRUTH Social, that he said would "stand up to Big Tech" companies such as Twitter and Facebook that have barred him from their platforms.

RightForge, which provides services such as web hosting and runs a network of servers, says it offers a platform where legal content is "safe from censorship" and is "built for free speech and a free press." Avila told https://www.axios.com/trump-social-network-host-rightforge-c5c83181-db9f-4936-854b-1bf8942dfe17.html Axios on Monday the company was laying the groundwork in preparation for more than 75 million users to be on the social media network and will have servers everywhere.

RightForge was building a global network in response to the de-platforming of Trump and Parler, and the Trump team approached the company over the summer, Avila told Axios. Avila was not immediately available for a comment.

TRUTH Social will be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group and a special acquisition company, Digital World Acquisition Corp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021