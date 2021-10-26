Pacific Gaming ropes in Shaam as brand ambassador

Fastest growing game development studio--Pacific Gaming-- on Tuesday announced the appointment of noted actor Shaam as its brand ambassador for Tamil Nadu and Kerala markets.

The brand would soon launch its media campaign capitalizing on the upcoming festive season, a press release said.

The brand campaign would showcase Shaam prominently and would be targeted towards users across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The campaign would also be featured across digital platforms.

''We are excited to associate with an actor of such a high calibre for our brand. We are committed in giving our users the best experience possible, whether it is through our state-of-the-art platforms or through partnerships,'' company Co-Founder Archit Narayan said.

Pacific Gaming said it also plans to launch a skill-based multi-gaming platform by the year end, the release added.

