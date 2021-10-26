Left Menu

Pacific Gaming ropes in Shaam as brand ambassador

Fastest growing game development studio--Pacific Gaming-- on Tuesday announced the appointment of noted actor Shaam as its brand ambassador for Tamil Nadu and Kerala markets.The brand would soon launch its media campaign capitalizing on the upcoming festive season, a press release said.The brand campaign would showcase Shaam prominently and would be targeted towards users across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-10-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 19:56 IST
Pacific Gaming ropes in Shaam as brand ambassador
  • Country:
  • India

Fastest growing game development studio--Pacific Gaming-- on Tuesday announced the appointment of noted actor Shaam as its brand ambassador for Tamil Nadu and Kerala markets.

The brand would soon launch its media campaign capitalizing on the upcoming festive season, a press release said.

The brand campaign would showcase Shaam prominently and would be targeted towards users across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The campaign would also be featured across digital platforms.

''We are excited to associate with an actor of such a high calibre for our brand. We are committed in giving our users the best experience possible, whether it is through our state-of-the-art platforms or through partnerships,'' company Co-Founder Archit Narayan said.

Pacific Gaming said it also plans to launch a skill-based multi-gaming platform by the year end, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021