Samsung expands Massive MIMO portfolio with new dual-band radio

Samsung has expanded its Massive MIMO portfolio with the launch of the C-Band/CBRS Dual-band 16T16R Massive MIMO Radio, the industry's first dual-band solution supporting both C-Band and Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS)* bands in one unit.

The new radio, part of Samsung's comprehensive portfolio of solutions for C-Band and CBRS, will simplify mid-band rollouts and boost network capacity to handle high-user demands.

Commenting on the launch, Wonil Roh, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Strategy, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "C-Band and CBRS are mid-band sweet spots that provide a perfect combination of coverage and capacity for 5G services. We are excited to introduce our latest addition to our Massive MIMO radios portfolio, a multi-band radio that offers unprecedented compactness and is lightweight."

In a press release on Tuesday, Samsung said that the new dual-band radio will eliminate the need to deploy two radios to provide the benefits of C-Band and CBRS, thereby reducing an operator's footprint and lowering energy consumption while simplifying installation and operation.

The ultra-lightweight and compact dual-band Massive MIMO radio packs Samsung's in-house chipset that brings greater flexibility by supporting 350MHz of bandwidth covering both C-Band and CBRS spectrums.

The new solution also integrates with Samsung's virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), offering more deployment flexibility, greater scalability and improved resource efficiency in network operation. According to Samsung, its vRAN offers features and performance that are equivalent to traditional hardware-based equipment, while covering both low- and mid-band spectrums, as well as indoor and outdoor solutions.

Samsung's new C-Band/CBRS Dual-band 16T16R Massive MIMO Radio will be commercially available in the second half of 2022.

(*C-Band spectrum, a band from 3.7GHz to 3.98GHz, is used in deployments to boost overall 5G capabilities, access and coverage, while CBRS is a band from 3.55GHz to 3.7GHz that opens new opportunities, such as powering private enterprise networks or bringing broadband to underserved areas.)