Left Menu

Samsung expands Massive MIMO portfolio with new dual-band radio

The new radio, part of Samsung's comprehensive portfolio of solutions for C-Band and CBRS, will simplify mid-band rollouts and boost network capacity to handle high-user demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-10-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:03 IST
Samsung expands Massive MIMO portfolio with new dual-band radio
The ultra-lightweight and compact dual-band Massive MIMO radio packs Samsung's in-house chipset that brings greater flexibility by supporting 350MHz of bandwidth covering both C-Band and CBRS spectrums. Image Credit: Samsung
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Samsung has expanded its Massive MIMO portfolio with the launch of the C-Band/CBRS Dual-band 16T16R Massive MIMO Radio, the industry's first dual-band solution supporting both C-Band and Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS)* bands in one unit.

The new radio, part of Samsung's comprehensive portfolio of solutions for C-Band and CBRS, will simplify mid-band rollouts and boost network capacity to handle high-user demands.

Commenting on the launch, Wonil Roh, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Strategy, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "C-Band and CBRS are mid-band sweet spots that provide a perfect combination of coverage and capacity for 5G services. We are excited to introduce our latest addition to our Massive MIMO radios portfolio, a multi-band radio that offers unprecedented compactness and is lightweight."

In a press release on Tuesday, Samsung said that the new dual-band radio will eliminate the need to deploy two radios to provide the benefits of C-Band and CBRS, thereby reducing an operator's footprint and lowering energy consumption while simplifying installation and operation.

The ultra-lightweight and compact dual-band Massive MIMO radio packs Samsung's in-house chipset that brings greater flexibility by supporting 350MHz of bandwidth covering both C-Band and CBRS spectrums.

The new solution also integrates with Samsung's virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), offering more deployment flexibility, greater scalability and improved resource efficiency in network operation. According to Samsung, its vRAN offers features and performance that are equivalent to traditional hardware-based equipment, while covering both low- and mid-band spectrums, as well as indoor and outdoor solutions.

Samsung's new C-Band/CBRS Dual-band 16T16R Massive MIMO Radio will be commercially available in the second half of 2022.

(*C-Band spectrum, a band from 3.7GHz to 3.98GHz, is used in deployments to boost overall 5G capabilities, access and coverage, while CBRS is a band from 3.55GHz to 3.7GHz that opens new opportunities, such as powering private enterprise networks or bringing broadband to underserved areas.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021