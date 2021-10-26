Left Menu

Brazil senators call for records of Bolsonaro's internet activity

In recent days, Facebook and YouTube removed https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/facebook-takes-down-bolsonaro-video-over-false-vaccine-claim-2021-10-25 a video from Bolsonaro in which he made a false claim that COVID-19 vaccines were linked with developing AIDS. The senators agreed on Tuesday to ask Google, Facebook, and Twitter to send data on the president's internet activity since April 2020 to the Prosecutor General's Office and the Supreme Court.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 23:24 IST
Brazil senators call for records of Bolsonaro's internet activity

A Senate investigative committee agreed on Tuesday to request access to records of President Jair Bolsonaro's internet activity, the latest threat to the far-right leader in a probe of his administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The request comes on the day senators are scheduled to vote on the committee's final report containing the findings of a months' long investigation, which is expected to include a call for criminal charges https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazil-senate-report-drops-call-homicide-charge-against-bolsonaro-reports-2021-10-20 against the president.

The president's office did not immediately reply to a comment request. In recent days, Facebook and YouTube removed https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/facebook-takes-down-bolsonaro-video-over-false-vaccine-claim-2021-10-25 a video from Bolsonaro in which he made a false claim that COVID-19 vaccines were linked with developing AIDS.

The senators agreed on Tuesday to ask Google, Facebook, and Twitter to send data on the president's internet activity since April 2020 to the Prosecutor General's Office and the Supreme Court. The committee called for information such as connection records, Android information and registration data, in addition to the full copy of all content stored on his social network accounts. It also asked that access to the president's accounts be suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
3
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia
4
Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021