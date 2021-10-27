Left Menu

Google ads gain fuels profit for parent company Alphabet

The companys dominance has drawn scrutiny for years, and regulators in the US and other countries have gone after Google over different aspects of its business, including search, ads and its app store, to try to curtail its reach.The advertising business, the core of the company, rose 43 per cent to USD 53.13 billion.

PTI | Mountainview | Updated: 27-10-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 02:32 IST
Google ads gain fuels profit for parent company Alphabet
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A continued rebound in digital ad spending at Google drove its parent company's profit up 68 per cent in the third quarter. Mountain View, California-based Alphabet Inc said Tuesday that it earned USD 18.94 billion, or USD 27.99 per share, in the July-September period. Revenue rose 41 per cent to USD 65.12 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of USD 23.73 per share on revenue of USD 63.53 billion. Shares nonetheless slipped 1.7 per cent to USD 2,740 in after-hours trading.

Google is the world's dominant search engine, owns the biggest mobile operating system in Android and runs the behemoth video site YouTube. It holds 29 per cent of the global USD 455 billion digital ads market, according to eMarketer, followed closely by Facebook. Both tech giants are benefiting as companies that scaled back on advertising last year during the pandemic pump more money into marketing. The company's dominance has drawn scrutiny for years, and regulators in the US and other countries have gone after Google over different aspects of its business, including search, ads and its app store, to try to curtail its reach.

The advertising business, the core of the company, rose 43 per cent to USD 53.13 billion. YouTube's ads jumped 43 per cent, to USD 7.21 billion, and the cloud-computing business climbed 45 per cent to USD 4.99 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
3
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia
4
WHO seeks 'additional clarifications' from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin to conduct final 'risk-benefit assessment'

WHO seeks 'additional clarifications' from Bharat Biotech for Covaxin to con...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021