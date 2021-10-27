Samsung adds Matter support into SmartThings for more connected home experiences

At SDC21, Samsung announced the addition of a new IoT standard, Matter, into its SmartThings platform. The integration will enable Galaxy devices, TVs and Family Hub appliances to have the most versatile connectivity options via SmartThings.

Matter will come to multiple Samsung products in 2022 as the new standard becomes available and fully integrates into the SmartThings platform. Matter-enabled devices will join numerous products and brands already available within SmartThings' ecosystem, the South Korean firm said on Wednesday.

Created by more than 180 companies, Matter is a connectivity standard that aims to become the de-facto standard in every home, offering consumers interoperability between devices, flexibility and more choices when purchasing connected home devices.

The Samsung SmartThings platform already works with multiple protocols including Zigbee and Z-Wave.

"Matter will help drive a surge in smart home adoption, and with SmartThings, it will be easier for users to gain smart home experiences with seamless device onboarding, customized automation and a choice of voice assistants. We're proud to have been leading this standardization initiative since its inception, alongside other industry leaders in an effort to bring the Matter protocol to life," said Jaeyeon Jung, Corporate Vice President at Samsung Electronics and Head of SmartThings.