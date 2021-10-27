Left Menu

Samsung adds Matter support into SmartThings for more connected home experiences

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-10-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 08:52 IST
Samsung adds Matter support into SmartThings for more connected home experiences
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

At SDC21, Samsung announced the addition of a new IoT standard, Matter, into its SmartThings platform. The integration will enable Galaxy devices, TVs and Family Hub appliances to have the most versatile connectivity options via SmartThings.

Matter will come to multiple Samsung products in 2022 as the new standard becomes available and fully integrates into the SmartThings platform. Matter-enabled devices will join numerous products and brands already available within SmartThings' ecosystem, the South Korean firm said on Wednesday.

Created by more than 180 companies, Matter is a connectivity standard that aims to become the de-facto standard in every home, offering consumers interoperability between devices, flexibility and more choices when purchasing connected home devices.

The Samsung SmartThings platform already works with multiple protocols including Zigbee and Z-Wave.

"Matter will help drive a surge in smart home adoption, and with SmartThings, it will be easier for users to gain smart home experiences with seamless device onboarding, customized automation and a choice of voice assistants. We're proud to have been leading this standardization initiative since its inception, alongside other industry leaders in an effort to bring the Matter protocol to life," said Jaeyeon Jung, Corporate Vice President at Samsung Electronics and Head of SmartThings.

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
4
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021