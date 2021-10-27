Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Microsoft on Tuesday released the Windows 10 KB5006738 cumulative update for versions 2004, 20H2, 21H1, and 21H2. The optional update bumps up the OS build numbers to 19041.1320, 19042.1320, 19043.1320, and 19044.1320, respectively.

Highlights of the update:

Updates an issue that might prevent subtitles from displaying for certain video apps and streaming video sites.

Updates an issue that prevents Kana input mode users from inserting a question mark (?) using the Shift-0 key combination.

Updates an issue that sometimes causes your lock screen background to appear black if you have set up a slideshow of pictures as your lock screen background.

As for the fixes, the Windows 10 KB5006738 update also includes tons of fixes: