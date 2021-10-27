Left Menu

Google partners with MeitY Startup Hub to support most promising Indian startups

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 12:04 IST
Google partners with MeitY Startup Hub to support most promising Indian startups
Image Credit: Google
  • Country:
  • India

Google has entered into a partnership with the MeitY Startup Hub, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to help emerging Indian startups drive global app innovations, the tech giant said on Wednesday.

Together, Google and MeitY Startup Hub are launching Appscale Academy, a growth and development program to help early to mid-stage startups across India, especially the emerging startups from Tier II and Tier III cities, build high-quality apps for the world across various domains including gaming, healthcare, fintech, edtech, social impact and more.

Under the Appscale Academy program, 100 startups will get trained through a customized curriculum, including virtual instructor-led webinars, self-learning material, and mentorship sessions with leading local and global industry professionals.

The 6-month training program will train startups on all aspects of building successful apps for the global market, including UX design, business model and monetization strategies, international expansion best practices, and data safety and security practices.

The startups will get selected based on defined criteria by a panel of industry experts, members of MeitY Startup Hub, and Google Play. All apps submitted for review will be evaluated on the basis of:

  • Innovation
  • Design
  • Technological and Production Quality
  • Scalability
  • Ability to receive coaching

Applications for the Appscale Academy program are opening today until 15th December 2021. Classes will be announced in January 2022.

Commenting on this partnership, Purnima Kochikar, Vice President, Play Partnerships, Google, said, "We are pleased to be partnering with the MeitY Startup Hub to tap into the vibrant Indian startup ecosystem and foster sustainable and scalable local and global businesses. We are excited to welcome the inaugural cohort of 100 startups and embark on this journey with them."

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
3
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021