Google partners with MeitY Startup Hub to support most promising Indian startups

Google has entered into a partnership with the MeitY Startup Hub, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to help emerging Indian startups drive global app innovations, the tech giant said on Wednesday.

Together, Google and MeitY Startup Hub are launching Appscale Academy, a growth and development program to help early to mid-stage startups across India, especially the emerging startups from Tier II and Tier III cities, build high-quality apps for the world across various domains including gaming, healthcare, fintech, edtech, social impact and more.

Under the Appscale Academy program, 100 startups will get trained through a customized curriculum, including virtual instructor-led webinars, self-learning material, and mentorship sessions with leading local and global industry professionals.

The 6-month training program will train startups on all aspects of building successful apps for the global market, including UX design, business model and monetization strategies, international expansion best practices, and data safety and security practices.

The startups will get selected based on defined criteria by a panel of industry experts, members of MeitY Startup Hub, and Google Play. All apps submitted for review will be evaluated on the basis of:

Innovation

Design

Technological and Production Quality

Scalability

Ability to receive coaching

Applications for the Appscale Academy program are opening today until 15th December 2021. Classes will be announced in January 2022.

Commenting on this partnership, Purnima Kochikar, Vice President, Play Partnerships, Google, said, "We are pleased to be partnering with the MeitY Startup Hub to tap into the vibrant Indian startup ecosystem and foster sustainable and scalable local and global businesses. We are excited to welcome the inaugural cohort of 100 startups and embark on this journey with them."