Motorola Announces Whopping Discounts on the Moto g60, the Newly Launched Motorola Edge 20 and More During Flipkart's Upcoming Big Diwali Sale

Business Wire India • The Motorola edge 20 – one of India's slimmest and lightest 5G smartphones featuring a 144Hz 10-Bit AMOLED Display, 108MP Camera System with 30X Super Zoom, India's first Snapdragon 778G, and the revolutionary Ready For software experience will be available at an effective price of just Rs. 27,749 including a prepaid discount of Rs. 1000 and 10% bank discount up to Rs. 1250 on SBI credit and debit cards.

• The moto g60 offering a 108MP Quad Function Camera + 32MP Selfie Camera, 120Hz display, Snapdragon 732G, and a 6000mAh battery will be available starting at an unbelievable price of just Rs. 15,999 which can go down to an effective price of Rs. 14,749 including the 10% discount on SBI credit and debit cards exclusively during the Big Diwali Sales.

• With Flipkart's Big Diwali Sales consumers can avail of an instant 10% discount up to Rs. 1250 on SBI credit cards and Rs. 500 on SBI debit cards on all Motorola smartphones from 28th October to 03rd November 2021 in addition to other discounts.

Motorola has announced another set of alluring offers across its smartphone range with the return of Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale. The sale will go live from 28th October 2021 to 03rd November 2021, with early access starting on 27th October for Flipkart Plus members. All Motorola smartphones will also be available with Flipkart's Diwali Sale offer of an additional bank discount of 10% up to Rs. 1250 on SBI credit cards & Rs. 500 on SBI debit cards.

Motorola's recent launches in the edge 20 series will be available at incredible prices during the Flipkart sale, with the Motorola edge 20 is available at just Rs. 27,749 and the moto g60 at just Rs. 14,749 including the 10% instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards. Consumers can also grab Motorola's latest affordable smartphone, the moto e40 at just Rs. 8,549 including the bank offer.

Consumers can also avail of NO COST EMI's up to 6 months from leading banks on the Motorola edge20 and edge20 pro.

The complete list of offers on Motorola smartphones is given below: Model Specifications Regular Price Flipkart Offers moto g60 (6gb+128gb) 108 MP Quad Function Camera System + Best in class 32MP Selfie Camera Snapdragon 732G Processor 120Hz HDR10 6.8" display Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for mobile 6000 mAh battery Near Stock Android Experience INR 17,999 FLAT INR 15,999 OR INR 14,749 (Inclusive of 10% off up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Cards) Motorola edge 20 (8gb+128gb) India's slimmest & lightest 5G smartphone 144Hz AMOLED HDR10+ Display Incredible Camera with 108MP + 16MP Ultrawide & Macro + 8MP Telephoto with 3X Optical Zoom & OIS India's first Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor Ready For – PC & Wireless Stock Android ThinkShield for Mobile INR 29,999 INR 27,749 (Inclusive of 1000 off on prepaid or exchange) + 10% off up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Cards Motorola edge 20 pros (8gb+128gb) 17.02 cm (6.7 inches) 144Hz 10-bit AMOLED Display Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Processor with 115G Bands 108MP Camera + 50X Super Zoom | 32MP Front Camera Ultra-premium glass and metal design Ready For Software Experience &ThinkShield for Mobile INR 36,999 INR 33,749 Inclusive of Rs. 2000 exchange bonus + 10% off up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Card's moto e40 Best-in-class, 90 Hz 6.5" IPS LCD punch-hole display Incredible 48 MP Triple camera system Custom-designed UNISOC T700 octa-core processor 5000 mAh battery Dedicated Google Assistant Key Fingerprint reader and Face unlock INR 9,499 INR 8,549 (Inclusive of 10% off on SBI Cards) moto g40 fusion (6gb+128gb) Snapdragon 732G Processor 120Hz HDR10 6.8" display Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for mobile 6000 mAh battery 64 MP Quad Function Camera System Near Stock Android Experience INR 16,499 INR 13,749 (Inclusive of 10% off up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Cards) moto g40 fusion(4gb+64gb) Snapdragon 732G Processor 120Hz HDR10 6.8" display Business Grade Security for mobile 6000 mAh battery 64 MP Quad Function Camera System Near Stock Android Experience INR 14,499 INR 11,749 Inclusive of Rs. 500 exchange bonus + 10% off up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Cards Motorola edge 20 fusion (6gb+128gb) MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor Amazing 6.67-inch 90Hz AMOLED HDR10+ Display 108MP Quad Function Camera + 32MP Selfie Camera 5000 mAh battery with 30W Turbocharger Interesting Ready For feature – PC ThinkShield for Mobile INR 21,499 INR 19,249 (Inclusive of 10% off up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Cards) Motorola edge 20 fusion (8gb+128gb) MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor Amazing 6.67 inch 90Hz AMOLED HDR10+ Display 108MP Quad Function Camera + 32MP Selfie Camera 5000 mAh battery with 30W Turbocharger Interesting Ready For feature – PC ThinkShield for Mobile INR 22,999 INR 20,749 (Inclusive of 10% off up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Cards) moto e7 power (4gb+64gb) 5000 mAh battery 4/2GB RAM + 64/32GB Storage 6.5" HD+ display Rear Fingerprint Sensor IP52 rated water - repellent Near Stock Android Experience INR 8,799 INR 7,919 (Inclusive of 10% off up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Cards) * You can visit https://www.flipkart.com/ to learn about offers applicable during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale in detail. However, offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

About Motorola Mobility Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2015. Motorola Mobility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto branded mobile handsets.

For more information, visit Motorola.in To View Image 1, Click on the Link Below: The moto g60 will be available starting at an unbelievable price of just Rs. 15,999 which can go down to an effective price of Rs. 14,749 including the 10% discount. To View, Image 2, Click on the Link Below: The Motorola edge 20 will be available at an effective price of just Rs. 27,749 during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale from 28th October 2021.

