U.S regulators examining Facebook's disclosures - WSJ
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:13 IST
The U.S Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has started looking into disclosures that social media giant Facebook Inc's internal company research had identified ill effects from its products, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
