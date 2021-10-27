CERT-In authorised as CNA for vulnerabilities impacting products designed, made in India

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has been authorised as CVE Numbering Authority (CNA) for vulnerabilities impacting products designed, developed and made in India, an official release said on Wednesday.

CVE is an international, community-based effort and relies on the community to discover cybersecurity vulnerabilities. CERT-In has partnered with the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Programme.

CERT-In, which is India's cybersecurity nodal agency, has been undertaking responsible vulnerability disclosure and coordination for vulnerabilities reported to the agency in accordance to its vulnerability coordination role as a National CERT since its inception.

''To move a step further in the direction to strengthen trust in `Make in India' as well as to nurture responsible vulnerability research in the country, CERT-In has partnered with the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Program,'' the official release said.

In this regard, CERT-In has been authorised by the CVE program, as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA) for vulnerabilities impacting all products designed, developed and manufactured in India, it added.

IT and cybersecurity professionals use CVE records to ensure they are discussing the same issue, and to coordinate their efforts to prioritise and address the vulnerabilities.

The vulnerabilities are discovered then assigned and published to the CVE list.

The goal of CVE programme is to identify, define, and catalog publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

''The vulnerabilities are discovered then assigned and published by organisations from around the world that have partnered with the CVE Program. Partners publish CVE records to communicate consistent descriptions of vulnerabilities,'' it said.

CNAs are entities responsible for the regular assignment of CVE IDs to vulnerabilities, and for creating and publishing information about the vulnerability in the associated record. The CVE list is built by CVE Numbering Authorities (CNAs).

''Every CVE record added to the list is assigned by a CNA. The CVE Records published in the catalog enable program stakeholders to rapidly discover and correlate vulnerability information used to protect systems against attacks,'' it said.

Every CNA has a scope of responsibility for vulnerability identification and publishing, the release explained.

