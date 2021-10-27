Asus Zenfone 7/7 Pro get October security patch with latest update

The Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro have started receiving a new software update that brings along the October 2021 Android Security patch and also addresses the volume issue during VoIP calls.

The latest ZenUI-based update arrives with version 30.41.69.125 on Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro bearing the model number 'ZS670KS' and 'ZS671KS', respectively.

Here's the complete changelog for the latest update:

Updated Android security patch to 2021-10-05 Fixed the problem that the volume cannot be adjusted during VoIP call.

The update is rolling out in batches to the Japanese and global units of the Zenfone 7/7 Pro. You can also manually check if it's available for your handset by heading over to your phone's Settings > System >System Updates.

Asus Zenfone 7/7 Pro: Specifications

The Asus Zenfone 7/7 Pro come with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the standard model has Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor while the Pro model features the Snapdragon 865+ Mobile Platform.

Both phones have a triple rear camera setup housing a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 113-degree field-of-view and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The rear camera supports up to 8K video shooting at 30fps.

The Zenfone 7 series debuted with Android 10 and was later updated to Android 11. The series is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery and you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication.