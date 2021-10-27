Left Menu

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro will arrive with a day-one update

Those who have already managed to order a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro will need a little extra time to get everything set up and working.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 18:14 IST
Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro will arrive with a day-one update
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Those who have already managed to order a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro will need a little extra time to get everything set up and working. As per The Verge, a post on the Google support forums points out there is a software update to install.

The post indicates you'll need it to get all of the features, although it's unclear what would be missing if you simply started using the phone without it other than the November security update. According to Google, the build number is the same for both phones, and it should display SD1A.210817.036 or SD1A.210817.036.A8 for Verizon customers. If your phone arrives early, then the update might not available at first.

According to The Verge, all the review units are running the same build present after the device installs its day-one update, so any impressions you see here or elsewhere are using the same software. For a device that must be connected to a network, this approach isn't surprising -- it allows production to ramp up even as the launch software is finalised.

The day-one update installs after you complete your device setup, and Google says it can take about 25 - 50 minutes to download and install in the background. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are scheduled to start shipping on October 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021