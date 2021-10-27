Left Menu

Affine to hire 200 people in FY22

Affine, an AI and data engineering solutions consultancy, on Wednesday said it has set up an office in Hyderabad and plans to hire 200 employees before the end of this financial year.With the addition of staff, the Bengaluru-based companys headcount in India will reach 900 by FY22.Hyderabad is big on Industry 4.0.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 20:31 IST
Affine to hire 200 people in FY22
Affine, an AI and data engineering solutions consultancy, on Wednesday said it has set up an office in Hyderabad and plans to hire 200 employees before the end of this financial year.

With the addition of staff, the Bengaluru-based company's headcount in India will reach 900 by FY22.

“Hyderabad is big on Industry 4.0. It has emerged as the go-to destination for all tech companies. This city has a lot of potential for growth and development,'' Affine CEO and co-founder Manas Agrawal said. Affine's engineers in R&D will work on some of the most innovative products and solutions for customers worldwide, focusing on engineering as a horizontal skill and BFSI and manufacturing as vertical skills, he added.

Founded in 2011, Affine's Industry 4.0 solution offerings include autonomous driving, automated defect detection, quality assurance, and quality control, among others. Affine also recently unveiled DeepCamp, a first-of-its-kind Global Accelerator Programme founded by a pure-play analytics company, that gives hands-on assistance to startups looking to advance their algorithm, engineering design, and UI/UX.

Selected startups will receive hands-on assistance in refining products and solutions with cloud credits from partners like AWS and Freshworks, along with networking and learning opportunities with industry leaders and co-sell possibilities with Azure.

In addition to a seed investment of USD 50,000 from Affine, DeepCamp will also provide non-monetary incentives such as office space, IT infrastructure, and cloud credits to help budding tech startups with all parts of the business like Planning, GTM, Finance and Legal, HR, and Marketing.

