Apple Music launches on Sony's latest PlayStation 5

American tech-giant Apple has globally launched Apple Music to Sony's latest gaming console, PlayStation 5.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 22:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
American tech-giant Apple has globally launched Apple Music to Sony's latest gaming console, PlayStation 5. As per The Verge, through this development, users would be able to play audio in the background while gaming.

This is the second major collaboration of PS5 with an Apple service after both Sony and Microsoft's next-generation gaming platforms were launched with the Apple TV Plus app last year. As per The Verge, having Apple Music on a console is a nice addition if a user is looking to simplify their TV setup and avoid having to switch too much between dedicated streaming boxes and built-in apps.

For the unversed, Apple Music is also available on Android, Amazon Echo, Chrome OS, Sonos, the web, and the company's own range of hardware. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

