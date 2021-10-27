Left Menu

Motor racing-Britain to spend a million on electric race in Outer Hebrides

Britain plans to spend a million pounds ($1.37 million) on a proposed electric Extreme E off-road race in the Outer Hebrides next year, the series said on Wednesday.

Motor racing-Britain to spend a million on electric race in Outer Hebrides
Britain plans to spend a million pounds ($1.37 million) on a proposed electric Extreme E off-road race in the Outer Hebrides next year, the series said on Wednesday. Finance minister Rishi Sunak announced earlier in a budget statement to parliament that the government intended to fund the Hebrides X Prix.

"We are thrilled with this investment and to be exploring racing in Scotland in 2022," said Extreme E founder Alejandro Agag in a statement. "It is a fitting location off the back of COP26, which will be held in Glasgow imminently, and will allow the conversation on electric mobility and the climate emergency to continue further".

The series published a provisional 2022 calendar last month with five rounds and 12 potential venues, none of them in Britain. This year's finale will be held at a British army base on southern England's Jurassic Coast, however.

Extreme E started up this year and aims to promote sustainability and "race without a trace" in often remote locations around the world to highlight the effects of climate change. Team owners include Formula One champions Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg. Each team must have a male and female driver.

($1 = 0.7275 pounds)

