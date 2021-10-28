Left Menu

Samsung bringing One UI design to its Windows laptops

Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to bring its One UI 4 mobile interface design to its Galaxy Book series of Windows laptops.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 28-10-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 08:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to bring its One UI 4 mobile interface design to its Galaxy Book series of Windows laptops. As per The Verge, the new design changes will appear inside Samsung's Windows apps like Samsung Notes, Samsung Gallery, and Samsung Settings.

The changes are designed to match the mobile interface that Samsung's bringing to its latest Android phones, to make it easier to switch between the two. The main Samsung Settings app has been overhauled to better fit the design changes in Windows 11, with new app icons, menu layouts, and more. Samsung's Notes app also has a new menu layout, updated icons, and refreshed folders.

The Samsung Gallery app is the final app that has been updated with One UI 4 changes, and it includes a dark mode to match Windows 11's themes. While Microsoft has also overhauled its design language with Windows 11, Samsung's changes bring a more mobile-like UI to its Windows apps. Samsung is calling this One UI Book 4, and it will be available on the Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Flex2, Galaxy Book, and Galaxy Book Odyssey.

Samsung's design effort on Windows comes after years of a close partnership between Microsoft and Samsung. The pair originally partnered to bring Android and Windows closer together, resulting in a lot of exclusive Your Phone integration for Samsung devices. Samsung has also integrated OneDrive support into its mobile apps, and Microsoft has optimised its own Office apps for Samsung's Galaxy Fold devices. Microsoft and Samsung also have a special partnership for Xbox Game Pass on Android. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

