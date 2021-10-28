Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22489 with new account settings page

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22489 to the Dev Channel. With this build, the company is rolling out a new "Your Microsoft account" settings page that will provide you quick access to information related to your Microsoft account including your subscriptions for Microsoft 365, links to order history, payment details, and Microsoft Rewards.

The new account settings page will initially be available to a very small set of Windows Insiders, so you may not see this page right away. Microsoft says will ramp it up over time.

The Windows 11 Build 22489 includes the following changes and improvements:

We've added support for Discovery of Designated Resolvers which allows Windows to discover encrypted DNS configuration from a DNS resolver known only by its IP address.

To improve consistency, we're updating the name of the Connect app to now be "Wireless Display". This app is a feature-on-demand (FOD) and can be enabled by going to Settings > Apps > Optional features > Add an optional feature.

We're splitting up "Apps & Features" in Settings into two pages under Apps, "Installed Apps", and "Advanced app settings".

This build also includes tons of fixes and known issues.

Fixes

Taskbar

App icons on secondary monitors should draw more reliably now instead of being blank.

Stopped an explorer.exe crash that was happening sometimes when using the Desktops flyout context menu.

Fixed an explorer.exe crash that was happening sometimes when dismissing the Desktops flyout.

File Explorer

Pin to Quick Access is a top-level option now when right clicking a drive in File Explorer.

We improved context menu launch performance.

Made a few fixes to help improve explorer.exe reliability when using File Explorer.

Windowing

Closing windows in Task View should look less jumpy now.

Did some work to help address an issue that was causing flickering in the app window when resizing certain apps in recent Dev Channel builds.

Settings

Addressed an issue that was causing Settings to crash in certain cases after going to Windows Update.

Added a space that was missing in the search results when searching for Touch Keyboard settings.

Fixed a Settings crash when trying to customize options in Wheel Settings.

If animations are turned off, dismissing a notification using the X will no longer have an animation.

Fixed an issue that was causing the media controls to not show up in Quick Settings sometimes when music was playing recently. Also believed to have impacted hardware media key usage.

The tooltip for the Wi-Fi option in Quick Settings should no longer fly to the top of the screen.

Other