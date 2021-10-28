Egypt's new price for bread will 'take time', supply minister says
The subsidised loaf has been sold since then for 5 Egyptian piasters ($0.0032). "The prices of commodities have been increasing since January, across vegetable oils markets, sugar and lately wheat," Moselhy told a news conference in Cairo.
Egypt's Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said on Thursday deciding a new price for subsidized bread "will take time".
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in August said it was time to increase the price of the country's subsidized bread, revisiting the issue for the first time since 1977 when then-President Anwar Sadat reversed a price rise in the face of riots. The subsidized loaf has been sold since then for 5 Egyptian piasters ($0.0032).
"The prices of commodities have been increasing since January, across vegetable oils markets, sugar and lately wheat," Moselhy told a news conference in Cairo. "The wheat price set by suppliers will take into account inflation," he said, adding that the country's strategic reserves of wheat were sufficient for five months and those of sugar until mid-February.
