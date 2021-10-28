Asus invites Zenfone 8 Flip users to join Android 12 beta testing

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip users can now enrol in the Android 12 beta program to get a taste of the latest OS in advance, before the final software is rolled out in December 2021. Earlier this month, the Android 12 beta testing program was announced for Zenfone 8.

The deadline for enrolling in the beta testing program is November 8, 2021. If you are chosen to be enrolled in the program, the company will send you a confirmation e-mail.

To signup for the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip Android 12 beta testing program, follow these steps:

Go to the device Setting > System > System update and click the gear icon at the top-right corner.

Click "Enroll in the Beta Test Program" in the Settings.

Click "Agree" after reading the beta test program notice and ASUS privacy policy.

Sign up for the ASUS member account and fill in the beta test application.

Click "Submit".

It is worth mentioning that the beta version will have bugs, hence users are advised to consider carefully before joining this program.

"The Beta Program lets users experience the Android 12 system on ZenFone 8 Flip at the first stage and help us find and fix bugs. Since this is a beta version that will have bugs, please consider carefully before joining in this program. If you are expecting a trouble-free experience - this program is not for you," Asus wrote in a post on the ZenTalk forum.

Last week, Asus unveiled the Android 12 rollout roadmap for all the Zenfone and ROG Phone series smartphones. As per the rollout schedule, the Zenfone 8 series will start receiving the update in December, followed by the ROG Phone 5/5s in the first quarter of 2022. The first half of 2022 will see the Zenfone 7 and ROG Phone 3 series getting the Android 12 update.