Hisense launches all new Full-Array QLED TV this festive season

- Launches Large screen Full Array QLED TV in 4K (55'' & 65'') & 8K (75'') resolution incorporating industry leading features for an unmatched television viewing experience - Introduces the all-new Hisense Pure Flat Refrigerator Range in side by side and multi door segments - Will also expand its home appliances portfolio by introducing Washing Machines and Dishwasher range this festive season NEW DELHI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer has completed 52 Years of global trust and innovation worldwide, and is celebrating this occasion by launching a new range of Hisense TV in the Indian Market. The newest addition to join the brand's expansive range of televisions is the Hisense U6G Series TV, bringing unmatched realism to your screens with Full Array Local Dimming with Quantum Dot technology, equipped with Android TV (Q) features. The 55U6G will be available for purchase this week across all leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores in India at an inaugural special price of INR 59,990/- while the 65U6G will be launched at a special price of INR 84,990/- in the beginning of November. The 75U80G (8K) QLED TV will be priced at INR 399,990/- and will be available from this week onwards and promises an indulgent and amazing watching experience with vivid display and superior sound quality.

Hisense remains one of the most advanced brands in TV Technology, having introduced next-generation technology displays including first true 8K 10-bit HDR Dual Cell TVs, and 100'' Laser TV. The brand's range of TVs boasts of an array of cutting-edge products from QLED 8K TV to Vivid 4K TV, to enable a more immersive watching experience and bring newer and richer entertainment to their customers' screens.

Talking about the launch announcement, Mr. Rishi Tandon, COO, Hisense India said, ''Hisense has an impeccable track record of providing top quality products, and we are committed to an innovation-first approach which is why we strive to bring the latest technology and features through our products to the consumers. We are proud to introduce Hisense Full Array QLED TV range in both 4K & 8K resolution along with our Pure Flat Refrigerator series. We are also looking at expanding and strengthening our product portfolio and will be bringing an exciting range of Hisense home appliances, starting with washing machines.'' Picture Hisense Full-Array QLED TV delivers never-seen-before colors resulting in refined, life-like images that make your home entertainment more powerful and dramatic. Full-Array Local Dimming boosts image contrast that gives you more a more accurate and dynamic viewing experience, while the Quantum Dot delivers over one billion shades of bright and vivid colors for an elevated experience. With 700-nit Peak Brightness, and Hi-View Engine that enables fast graphic processing, this TV guarantees the finest image and the clearest motion, across the entire range of content you watch. Equipped with Dolby Vision™ HDR, this TV can also upgrade a normal 2K picture to 4K Resolution by reducing noise, supplementing details, and defining edges of pictures & texts providing the best possible picture and sound enhancement.

Sound Powered by Dolby ATMOS®, Hisense Full-Array QLED TV, brings a breakthrough immersive audio experience through the moving audio that encompasses sound to create a fuller, more immersive experience that puts you inside the action. Its crystal clarity, easy-to-hear dialogue, great detail, and realistic surround-sound effects effects all come together through 24W Powerful Sound speakers – a holistic listening experience.

Design Hisense U6G Series TV pushes edges to new extremes with the bezel-less design provides a display with minimal hindrances so that there are no unnecessary visual distractions between you and your viewing experience. An aesthetically pleasing design incorporating sophisticated product design and manufacture techniques, the TV is sleek and comes with a pure metal stand that uplifts your interiors.

Smart Features With Hisense Full-Array QLED TV, viewing easier and comfortable with a variety of intelligent functions including the Official Android TV(Q) software that enables you to watch television in a smarter way with your favorite content always front and center. You can now download all your favorite apps and games from the Official Google Play Store App preloaded in this Hisense TV with easy access from your custom Android TV home screen. Built-in Google Assistant offers a smarter television viewing experience, and you can cast up to 4K UHD content through the built-in Chromecast. The TV also supports Dual Band Wifi, Bluetooth, USB, and the latest HDMI for connecting more devices and more bandwidth.

Hisense is also introducing the Pure Flat Refrigerator series, and adding three new refrigerators to its varied product portfolio - Hisense RQ507N4SBVW, Hisense RS564N4SSNW & Hisense RQ670N4SBU.

Hisense RQ507N4SBVW has the next generation inverter technology and is all about style with its pure flat design and a built-in water dispenser for your comfort. It is built with stainless steel and gives a premium black look which will complement your kitchen interiors. It has some in-built latest features like Durable Inverter Technology to save energy by ensuring a stable temperature, My Fresh Choice Zone that easily converts the fridge to a freezer or vice versa that is from -5℃ to 18℃, Triple Temperature Zone which gives three separate cooling zones to ensure that food smells never mix & much more. These are available in black and silver color variants for INR 69,990/- The Hisense RS564N4SSNW is built with Durable Inverter Technology to ensure a stable temperature & also helps save energy. The in-built energy-saving LED Lights illuminate every corner of the fridge subtly while allowing perfect visibility. The refrigerator looks attractive with a built-in Sleek Water Dispenser that is easy access to get chilled water anytime. This stylish refrigerator is very user friendly & is comprised of functions like electronic touch control panel, pull-out drawers, frost-free function and a lot more for INR 59,990/-.

Hisense RQ670N4SBU comes loaded with the next generation technology, and has a 'Black Glass finish' that adds a premium touch to your kitchen interiors and gives a luxurious finish to it. Apart from good looks, the refrigerator is equipped with 670L Storage Space offering plenty of space for groceries for your whole family. It is built smartly keeping consumer's storage concerns in mind; Large Door Balcony providing ample space to stack bigger bottles with ease, Easy Approach Drawers providing easy access through the pull-out drawers that help take out items more conveniently and Six Separate Freezer Compartments to effortlessly organize items in your freezer. Hisense RQ670N4SBU retails for INR 1,24,000.

In addition to this, Hisense will also be expanding and launching an array of Home Appliances products including Washing Machines and Dishwasher range later this festive season. The brand is launching Front Load Washing Machines, with 2 models (7kg and 6kg) in silver color starting from 20,990/- on Amazon and Tata Cliq.

About Hisense Hisense is a global technology leader in manufacturing premium televisions with an impeccable track record of providing top quality products. It is known for its glorious 51 years of Global Trust and Innovation worldwide. Striving to push the boundaries of innovation and working tirelessly on research and development, it is one of the world's leading television manufacturers and is also the leading TV brand in countries like Australia, USA, Japan, Mexico and South Africa. Hisense has its footprints globally with a presence in over 160+ countries, along with 16 manufacturing facilities located in countries like South Africa, Slovenia, Serbia, Mexico, Czech etc. The group is committed to continuous innovation with 18 R&D hubs across the globe and invests 5% of its revenue back into R&D every year.

