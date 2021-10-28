Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 profit up 30% to Rs 44 cr

Happiest Minds Technologies on Thursday said its consolidated net profit in the September quarter rose 30.4 percent to Rs 44.44 crore.

The IT company had posted a net profit of Rs 34.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue grew 44.7 percent at Rs 264.53 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 182.84 crore in the same period a year ago, a regulatory filing said.

''We continue our growth momentum with, yet another quarter of stellar growth, driven by a strong demand environment. Given our strong brand recall...and razor-sharp focus on delivering high-quality outcomes, we can win new logos and increase our wallet share across our existing customers," the company's Executive Vice Chairman Joseph Anantharaju said.

MD and CFO Venkatraman N added that the company has closed another ''good quarter with all-round performance''.

''...during the first half of the year, we added, on a net basis, 568 happiest minds. We continue to show healthy cash flows and have improved on our capital return ratios prompting us to declare an interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share," he said.

The record date for the interim dividend has been fixed on November 10, 2021, and the dividend will be paid on and after November 18, the statement said.

The company's operating revenues in dollar terms stood at USD 35.8 million, a growth of almost 45 percent year-on-year. Happiest Minds had 186 clients as of September 30, 2021, with 8 additions in the quarter under review.

The company had 3,796 employees at the end of the September 2021 quarter with a net addition of 258 in the three months.

Its trailing 12 months attrition was at 18.5 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)