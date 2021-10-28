Infosys and bp to co-develop, pilot energy-as-a-service digital solution

Infosys has entered into a partnership with bp, one of the largest integrated energy companies in India, to jointly develop and pilot an energy-as-a-service (EaaS) solution. The integrated Energy-as-a-Service solution aims to help businesses improve the energy efficiency of infrastructure and meet decarbonization goals.

"Our collaboration with bp further strengthens our long-standing commitment towards sustainability and supports our ambitious ESG goals. Together, bp and Infosys can create compelling and sustainable value for our customers globally," said Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys.

Leveraging bp's energy expertise and Infosys' digital capabilities, the partnership will co-develop a digital platform that can collect data from multiple energy assets and use artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize the energy supply and demand for power, heat, cooling and EV charging. Thereafter, the companies will pilot the platform at the Infosys Pune Development Center, in an environment that replicates a small city where energy is generated, stored, and consumed at multiple points.

If successful, the model will later be scaled to other Infosys campuses in the country, and with some clients, to help manage energy and decarbonise faster.

Apart from developing and piloting an EaaS solution, the companies are also partnering on integrating solar energy production into the campus' energy system. The digital platform will monitor and optimize the energy generated through this integration.

According to the company, the energy can be stored or redirected to the building power supply, heating and cooling systems, and also to an EV charging infrastructure.

"By bringing together our complementary capabilities, products, and services from bp's different joint ventures in India, bp and Infosys can help each other – and our customers – achieve energy and sustainability goals faster," said Sashi Mukundan, President, bp India and Senior Vice President, bp Group.