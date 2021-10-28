Download 'voterhelpline' app to get access to electoral services on mobile: Delhi CEO to citizens

Left Menu

The final roll will be published on January 5.According to an official statement, Singh called upon all citizens of Delhi above the age of 18 years to immediately download VoterHelpline app which will provide them access to all electoral services of the Election Commission of India from their mobile phones.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 18:34 IST
Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Dr Ranbir Singh on Thursday urged people of the national capital to download the 'VoterHelpline' app to get access to all electoral services through mobile phones. Singh met Himanshu Gupta, Director of Education along with senior officers of Education department to seek its cooperation in creating awareness among students, parents and teachers about the ensuing Special Summary Revision (SSR) - 2022 programme. The Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the electoral roll of Delhi will begin from November 1. During this SSR, any person who will be 18 years or more on or before January 1, 2022 will be eligible to enrol as a voter. The final roll will be published on January 5.

According to an official statement, Singh called upon all citizens of Delhi above the age of 18 years to immediately download 'VoterHelpline' app which will provide them access to all electoral services of the Election Commission of India from their mobile phones. He also asked divyang citizens to download the PwD app which is a fully accessible mobile app of the ECI. He said online services would be faster, more convenient and safer during the ongoing COIVD-19 pandemic. Apart from the mobile apps, online electoral services can also be availed on www.nvsp.in. The statement said special camps will organised on November 6, 7, 27 and 28 at all polling stations of Delhi to facilitate enrolment of voters.

He also stressed that the education department can play a paramount role in spreading awareness among the students, parents, teachers and staff to promote registration of all new and left out voters.

According to the schedule of the Election Commission of India, the Integrated Draft Electoral Roll will be published on November 1, 2021 and claims and objections will be received from November 1 to 30, Singh said.

The Delhi CEO said during the Special Summary Revision-2022, it would focus on four priorities in its campaign ''Chalo Voter Bane Hum'' to motivate youth for voter registration.

All new voters or left out voters must register themselves by filing Form-6 and all those holding Voter ID card should check their names by using 'VoterHelpline' app or sending SMS or by searching their name at https://electoralsearch.in or by calling 1950 Helpline.

Citizens have also been asked to check the names of deceased and permanently shifted persons and get their names from Electoral Roll by filing Form-7, the statement added.

